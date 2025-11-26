T-Mobile Offers Nearly $2,000 in Free Apple Gear This Black Friday

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the most aggressive Black Friday promotions in wireless history, offering customers the chance to walk away with an iPhone 17 Pro, iPad, and Apple Watch SE 3 without paying a dime upfront. The carrier is calling it the “Ultimate Apple Bundle,” and it could save you close to $2,000 if you meet the requirements.

According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the deal kicks off today, November 26, and is available to both new and existing customers. The catch? You’ll need to trade in an eligible device in any condition and sign up for the Experience Beyond plan or already be on the Go5G Next plan. The savings come through monthly bill credits spread over 24 months for the phone and 36 months for the tablet and watch.

Here’s what you can get: The iPhone 17 Pro is completely free with an eligible trade-in, or you can get up to $1,100 off any iPhone 17 model including the new iPhone Air. The iPad with A16 chip comes free when you add a tablet line to your account. The Apple Watch SE 3 is also free when you add a watch line. All three devices require you to stay on qualifying plans and keep the lines active to receive the full credits.

Switchers get an even better deal. Families moving from another carrier can score four iPhone 17 devices for free without any trade-in required, plus get four lines of service for $25 per line on the Essentials plan. That’s $100 per month total before taxes and fees.

Business customers aren’t left out either. Small businesses can get the iPhone 17 Pro free without a trade-in when switching a line to T-Mobile’s SuperMobile plan. The same tablet and watch deals apply to business accounts too.

T-Mobile is also sweetening the pot for home internet customers. New subscribers to the carrier’s 5G Home Internet service can get their first month free and receive a $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard when they sign up for the All-In plan. That promotion only applies to online signups, not in-store purchases.

The deals come with the usual fine print. Bill credits stop if you cancel your service early or pay off the devices before the credit period ends. You’ll also pay a $35 connection charge per device and taxes upfront. The trade-in values and eligibility vary depending on which phone you’re turning in, so you’ll want to check if your current device qualifies before making the trip to the store.

T-Mobile is also bringing back its free year of DashPass from DoorDash for customers on most plans, a perk worth $120. The offer runs through December 2, and DashPass members can even snag a free pie with grocery orders over $12 during the same period.

All these promotions are live now at T-Mobile stores and online. The carrier says most major cities will also have same-day delivery available for new devices ordered through the T-Life app.