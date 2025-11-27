T-Mobile Extends Payment Plans to 3 Years for Tablets and Smartwatches

T-Mobile has officially switched to 36-month payment plans for tablets and smartwatches, marking a significant shift in how customers finance these devices. The change went live this week, extending what were previously 24-month installment plans to three full years.

According to PhoneArena, the carrier’s Equipment Installment Plans now spread device costs over 36 months instead of 24 for tablets and watches. While this means lower monthly payments since the cost is divided across more months, it also means customers stay tied to T-Mobile for an extra year.

The catch is in how promotional credits work. Most T-Mobile customers take advantage of deals that offer bill credits over time to reduce device costs. If you pay off your device early, you lose those remaining credits. With payments now stretched to three years instead of two, you’re essentially locked in for that full period if you want to keep your promotional savings.

Nearly every tablet on T-Mobile’s website now shows 36-month terms, including all iPad models and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The same goes for smartwatches—Apple Watch Series 11, Google Pixel Watch 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 are all on three-year plans. Only kids’ watches remain on shorter terms.

What makes this change particularly awkward is T-Mobile’s own history. The carrier criticized its competitors earlier this month for using 36-month financing as a way to keep customers from upgrading. Both AT&T and Verizon switched to three-year plans years ago, and T-Mobile used that as a selling point to attract customers who wanted more flexibility. Now they’re doing the same thing.

For budget-conscious shoppers, the longer timeline could help by reducing monthly costs. But if you’re someone who likes upgrading devices regularly or switching carriers, these extended commitments make that much harder without losing money.

Source: PhoneArena