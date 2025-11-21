T-Mobile Customers Could Score a Free Blanket Just in Time for Winter
T-Mobile appears to be gearing up to give customers a free blanket through its popular T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. The hot-pink magenta blankets have already started showing up at stores across the country in large quantities.
According to The Mobile Report, internal sources say the blankets feature T-Mobile’s signature magenta color with a small company logo in the corner.
Don’t expect a full-size bedspread—this one appears to be smaller, more like a throw blanket. It won’t cover your entire bed, but it should help keep you warm during the colder months. This isn’t T-Mobile’s first blanket giveaway. Back in 2021, the carrier handed out similar black blankets.
No official date has been announced yet, but the offer is expected to appear in the T-Life app on either December 2nd or December 9th. To grab one, you’ll need to claim the offer in the app and then visit a T-Mobile corporate store to pick it up. As with most T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies, these will likely go fast, so act quickly once the offer goes live.
Source: The Mobile Report