T-Mobile Steps Up to Keep First Responders Connected at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
With over 300,000 fans expected to descend on the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, T-Mobile is working behind the scenes to make sure police and emergency crews can communicate without a hitch.
According to an announcement, the carrier has teamed up with federal, state, and local agencies to provide dedicated network support throughout race week. The centerpiece is T-Priority, a specialized 5G service used by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that can deliver up to five times more network resources than standard connections—even when the crowds are at their heaviest.
T-Mobile has also stationed two mobile satellite cell towers around the event area, ready to provide backup coverage if needed. The carrier’s emergency response teams are embedded at the Multi-Agency Command Center, monitoring network performance in real time and ready to dispatch help if something goes wrong. Police are even using a 5G-connected drone to stream live video from above and keep an eye on the massive crowds.
For the fans, T-Mobile says the network upgrades mean faster entry with 5G-powered ticketing and smoother mobile payments at concession stands. T-Mobile customers can also access exclusive perks at Club Magenta inside the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere.