T-Mobile Goes All-In on Formula 1 with Expanded Multi-Year Deal
T-Mobile just locked in a bigger role in the world of Formula 1 racing. The carrier announced it’s extending its partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix for multiple years and expanding to become a regional 5G partner for Formula 1 overall.
As announced earlier, the deal means T-Mobile will start bringing its 5G technology to the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas beginning in 2026. The carrier has been powering the Las Vegas race since 2022, providing things like 5G-connected broadcast cameras, drones, and network support for ticketing and payments.
So what does this mean for regular fans? Starting in 2026, T-Mobile says it will roll out new broadcast features at both races designed to give viewers more behind-the-scenes content and better coverage. The company is also bringing Club Magenta—its VIP lounge that’s been a hit in Las Vegas—to the Austin race for the first time. T-Mobile customers with Magenta Status benefits will get exclusive access and premium views.
The partnership expansion comes as Formula 1 continues to grow its American fanbase. T-Mobile’s president of marketing, Mike Katz, said the deal is about raising the bar and giving customers access to the sport in new ways.