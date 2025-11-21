T-Mobile Promises 15-Minute Carrier Switching Starting December 1

Switching wireless carriers has always been a chore, but T-Mobile is betting it can change that. The company just announced “Switching Made Easy,” a new initiative that promises to let customers jump ship from their current provider in about 15 minutes using the T-Life app.

As announced by T-Mobile, the changes roll out on December 1 and include a new AI-powered tool called Easy Switch. It lets AT&T and Verizon customers log into their current accounts, and the app will recommend the best T-Mobile plan based on their existing setup while showing potential savings.

One standout feature: you don’t have to grab a new phone right away. T-Mobile is giving new customers up to 90 days to pick a device after switching, which takes some pressure off. For those who do want a new phone immediately, select stores now offer same-day delivery through DoorDash Drive.

T-Mobile is also reopening enrollment for free DashPass membership (worth up to $120 a year) from November 25 through December 2. During that window, members also get a free pie with any grocery order of $12 or more through DashPass, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The carrier says over 65% of Americans find switching providers to be a hassle, and the average process takes more than three hours. Whether T-Mobile’s streamlined approach actually delivers on its 15-minute promise remains to be seen, but it’s a clear shot at competitors.