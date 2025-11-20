T-Mobile Ends Fully Free Apple TV, Adds $3 Monthly Fee for Premium Plans

T-Mobile customers who’ve been enjoying free Apple TV as part of their phone plan are about to see that perk come with a price tag. According to The Mobile Report, the carrier will begin charging $3 per month for what was previously a completely free benefit starting January 1, 2026.

The change affects customers on premium plans like Go5G Plus, Magenta Plus, Magenta Max, and similar “Plus”-level tiers. These plans have included the Apple TV “On Us” perk since 2021, but T-Mobile is no longer absorbing the full cost after Apple raised its subscription price from $9.99 to $12.99 per month back in August. While the carrier will still provide a discount covering the old $9.99 rate, customers will now need to pay the $3 difference out of pocket.

T-Mobile started notifying affected customers via text message on November 19, directing them to a support page where they can manage or remove the add-on before the new year. If you don’t use Apple TV regularly, you have until the end of December to cancel the perk and avoid the additional charge. For those who choose to keep it, the subscription will still be billed through T-Mobile, making it slightly cheaper than paying Apple directly.

The move is particularly notable because T-Mobile has continued to fully cover other streaming services despite price increases. Netflix, for example, remains free (with ads) on most premium plans even after multiple price hikes. Customers who already pay for Apple TV through T-Mobile without the promotional discount will see their monthly bill jump from $9.99 to the full $12.99 rate.

If you want to drop Apple TV from your account, you’ll need to use the T-Life app or log into your T-Mobile account online. Just remember that only the primary account holder or an authorized user can make changes to add-ons.

Source: The Mobile Report