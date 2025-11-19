T-Mobile Tuesday Perks Now Include Metro-Only Freebies
Metro by T-Mobile customers have their own exclusive deal this week through the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. While the weekly perks are typically available to all T-Mobile family customers, Metro subscribers can snag a purple-branded baking set that includes measuring cups and spatulas.
According to Android Authority, the holiday-themed offer needs to be claimed by Wednesday morning at 4:59am ET. Customers must redeem it in person at a Metro store by November 19, with only one set permitted per account. The baking tools feature Metro’s signature purple color instead of T-Mobile’s usual pink branding.
To claim the freebie, Metro customers should check the T-Life app rather than the older Metro app, as some users report only finding the offer there. Unfortunately, there’s no online redemption option, so you’ll need a Metro location nearby to take advantage of this deal.
As for the regular T-Mobile Tuesday promotions available to all customers this week, pickings are slim. The current offerings are limited to minor discounts at chains like Popeyes, Shell gas stations, and Pizza Hut, rather than the bigger perks subscribers sometimes see like MLB.TV passes or substantial gift cards.
Source: Android Authority