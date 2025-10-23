T-Mobile Offers Blinged-Out Motorola Razr Swarovski Edition for Free

T-Mobile is rolling out an eye-catching deal on the Motorola Razr Swarovski Edition, a sparkly take on the carrier’s latest foldable phone. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a flip phone that doubles as a fashion statement, this might be your chance.

The phone normally retails for $999.99 when purchased directly from Motorola, but T-Mobile is offering it for free through bill credits. The catch? You’ll need to either add a new line to your account or trade in an eligible device to qualify for the promotion.

So what makes this version special? The Swarovski Edition comes with 35 hand-placed crystals on the back panel and features a quilted texture that gives it a high-end, almost purse-like appearance. It’s exclusive to T-Mobile in the United States, so you won’t find it anywhere else. The phone also includes some premium extras in the box: a crossbody case with an adjustable strap and a pair of Swarovski-decorated Moto Buds Loop earbuds.

Under the fancy exterior, this is the same device as the standard Motorola Razr 2025. That means you’re getting a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor with 8GB of RAM—not flagship-level specs, but solid enough for everyday use. The real selling point here is the design and the accessories that come with it.

The deal works through monthly bill credits spread over 24 months, so you’ll need to stick with T-Mobile for the full two years to get the complete discount. You’ll also need to maintain an eligible plan and keep your line active. As always, you’ll still pay taxes on the full retail price upfront, plus T-Mobile’s standard $35 connection fee.

If sparkly phones aren’t your thing, T-Mobile also has deals running on the regular Razr and Razr+ models without the Swarovski treatment.