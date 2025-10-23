FOX Weather Switches to T-Mobile’s SuperMobile Plan for Storm Coverage
FOX Weather is switching to T-Mobile as its main wireless provider, equipping all its reporters with the carrier’s SuperMobile business plan. The move aims to keep weather teams connected even when they’re reporting from disaster zones or remote areas hit by hurricanes, tornadoes, and other severe weather.
According to T-Mobile’s announcement, SuperMobile combines three key features that regular wireless plans don’t offer: prioritized network access that prevents dropped connections during breaking news, enhanced security for journalists, and satellite connectivity through T-Mobile’s T-Satellite service. That satellite network uses over 650 satellites to cover more than 500,000 square miles where regular cell towers don’t reach.
The satellite feature matters because FOX Weather reporters often work in rural areas affected by natural disasters. As of October 1st, T-Satellite added data capabilities, meaning reporters can now use mapping apps and send photos and videos from locations that normally have zero cell service.
SuperMobile uses what T-Mobile calls “network slice technology” to give FOX Weather priority during high-traffic situations. Think of it as a dedicated lane on the highway—when everyone else is fighting for bandwidth during an emergency, FOX Weather’s connections stay stable for livestreaming and sending large video files.
The partnership shows how business wireless plans are evolving beyond just unlimited data and hotspot capabilities. For companies that need guaranteed connectivity in extreme situations, features like satellite backup and network prioritization are becoming essential tools rather than nice-to-have extras.