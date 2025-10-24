T-Mobile’s Q3 Wins Big: 2.3 Million New Customers Join the Network

T-Mobile just reported its strongest third quarter ever, pulling in 2.3 million new postpaid customers and raising its outlook for the rest of the year. The wireless carrier also added 1 million new phone customers, marking its best third-quarter phone growth in over a decade.

According to T-Mobile’s Q3 2025 earnings report, the company’s success is coming from customers choosing them for their network quality and value. The carrier now serves nearly 140 million total customer connections after adding 2.4 million new customers overall during the quarter. Home internet also proved to be a hot seller, with 560,000 new broadband customers signing up—a 34% jump from the same time last year.

The customer surge translated into real money. T-Mobile brought in $18.2 billion in service revenue, a 9% increase from last year, while net income hit $2.7 billion. The company generated $7.5 billion in operating cash flow, up 21% year-over-year, giving them plenty of room to invest in their network while returning $3.5 billion to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

CEO Mike Sievert, who’s handing the reins to current COO Srini Gopalan, highlighted how far the company has come. T-Mobile has gone from being the scrappy underdog to the industry leader in network quality and customer experience. Independent testing from Opensignal backed up those claims, naming T-Mobile the global winner for 5G coverage and reliability.

The company’s confidence shows in their updated guidance. T-Mobile now expects to add between 7.2 and 7.4 million total postpaid customers this year, up significantly from their previous forecast of 6.1 to 6.4 million. They’re also projecting adjusted free cash flow between $17.8 and $18 billion, proving that customer growth is turning into sustainable profits. With the recent UScellular acquisition adding more customers and the company’s fiber expansion plans on track, T-Mobile is betting their momentum will continue into next year.