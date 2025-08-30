T-Mobile Resolves LTE Outage Affecting Northeast and Midwest Customers
T-Mobile has resolved a network issue that left some customers without cell service early Thursday morning, with the carrier saying affected users should restart their phones to reconnect.
The outage primarily hit customers in the Northeast and Midwest regions, including areas like Ohio, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. According to PhoneArena, the problems started around 3 AM Eastern Time, with many customers waking up to find their phones showing “SOS” mode and being unable to access T-Mobile’s website or T-Life app.
“Our teams resolved a service issue affecting a small number of customers on our older LTE core network in the Northeast and Midwest, and restarting devices will reconnect them to the network,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said. The company noted that its newer 5G Standalone network wasn’t affected by the outage.
Mint Mobile customers also experienced service issues since that carrier runs on T-Mobile’s network. Social media lit up with complaints from users who couldn’t make calls, send texts, or access data services.
The good news is the fix appears simple – customers just need to power their phones off and back on to reconnect to T-Mobile’s network. While the outage caused frustration for those affected, T-Mobile says it only impacted a small portion of customers using the older LTE network infrastructure.
Source: PhoneArena