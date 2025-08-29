T-Mobile Customer Bypasses Restrictions to Enable Satellite Internet on Fold 7

A clever Galaxy Z Fold 7 owner has managed to get T-Mobile’s new satellite internet feature working on their phone months before it’s supposed to be available. The feature is currently only officially supported on Google’s Pixel 10 series.

According to PhoneArena, a Reddit user used advanced technical tools including Android Debug Bridge (adb) to bypass T-Mobile’s restrictions and enable satellite data on their Fold 7. The process isn’t simple and requires technical know-how that most users don’t have.

T-Mobile’s satellite data service is the next step beyond the carrier’s existing satellite texting feature. While you can already send text messages and pictures through satellites on many phones, actual internet data is much more limited. The company plans to expand satellite data support to many popular phones soon, including iPhone 13 and newer, Galaxy S22 and up, and various other Samsung and Motorola devices.

Don’t expect this to replace your regular phone service though. Satellite data is slower than regular cellular and is meant for emergency situations or areas with no cell tower coverage. T-Mobile warns that tampering with hidden phone settings can have unintended consequences, so most users should wait for the official rollout rather than trying to hack their way to early access.

The satellite internet feature uses SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to provide connectivity when you’re completely out of regular cell range. It automatically connects when needed, so you don’t have to point your phone at the sky or do anything special to make it work.

Source: PhoneArena