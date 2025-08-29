T-Mobile Pixel 10 Pre-Orders Experience Last-Minute Delays
T-Mobile subscribers who pre-ordered Google’s latest Pixel 10 series faced unexpected delivery delays today, turning what should have been an exciting launch day into a frustrating waiting game.
Multiple customers report receiving conflicting messages about their orders, with UPS notifications initially promising same-day delivery before switching to indefinite delays. As reported by PhoneArena, affected subscribers got emails as late as yesterday confirming their Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL would arrive today, only to wake up to rescheduling notices.
Reddit users and T-Mobile customers are sharing similar experiences, with tracking showing “next day air” shipping but no concrete delivery dates. One customer noted their shipping label was created but hasn’t moved for nearly 24 hours, despite paying for expedited service.
The delays appear to be shipping-related rather than inventory issues, as T-Mobile has been actively promoting aggressive Pixel 10 deals including free phones with trade-ins and new line activations. The carrier offered the Pixel 10 for free on most plans, including Essentials, and up to $1,000 off the Pro models.
T-Mobile has not yet issued an official statement about the delivery delays affecting their Pixel 10 pre-order customers.
Source: PhoneArena