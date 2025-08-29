Existing Mint Customers Find Sneaky Way to Get $180 Annual Deal

Mint Mobile customers are getting creative to snag the carrier’s eye-catching $180 annual unlimited plan, even though it’s officially reserved for new subscribers only. The T-Mobile-owned prepaid brand’s promotional rate works out to just $15 per month when paid upfront for a full year—a steal compared to traditional postpaid plans that often start around $50 monthly.

According to Android Authority, some crafty existing customers have found success by calling Mint’s customer service and threatening to cancel their service or request a number port to another carrier. The strategy appears to work because wireless companies typically offer retention deals to prevent customers from jumping ship.

The results aren’t guaranteed, though. While some customers report scoring the same $180 yearly rate originally intended for newcomers, others have received different offers. One customer mentioned getting a $120 credit instead, which effectively upgraded their existing 15GB plan to unlimited service at no additional cost. The key seems to be genuine intent—don’t bluff unless you’re actually prepared to switch carriers if Mint doesn’t meet your demands.

This situation highlights an interesting dynamic in the wireless industry where new customer perks often overshadow loyalty rewards for existing subscribers. For current Mint users considering this approach, it’s worth having a backup carrier in mind. US Mobile and other budget-friendly options provide viable alternatives if the retention gamble doesn’t pay off.

It’s also worth noting that Mint recently updated its data policy. Previously, customers hitting 35GB would face severe slowdowns that made their service nearly unusable. Now, while speeds may still be reduced during busy network periods after hitting that threshold, service should remain more functional during off-peak hours.

For those not currently on Mint, signing up for the promotion directly through their website remains the straightforward path. As a T-Mobile subsidiary, Mint offers solid network coverage and has built a reputation as one of the more reliable prepaid options in the market.

Source: Android Authority