T-Mobile Users Report Connectivity Problems in Multiple Cities After Holiday Weekend

T-Mobile customers across the United States experienced service disruptions Monday evening, with issues particularly affecting home internet subscribers and mobile users in major metropolitan areas. The timing comes just days after Verizon suffered a major coast-to-coast outage that left thousands of customers without service.

According to PhoneArena, monitoring data from Downdetector showed a dramatic spike in user complaints, jumping from 82 reports at 4:31 PM EDT to 721 reports within just one hour. The surge in reports indicates a significant service interruption affecting customers nationwide.

The outage impacted customers in several major cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Seattle, Houston, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Minneapolis. Analysis of the complaint data reveals that 50% of affected users experienced problems with T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service, while 35% reported mobile connectivity issues and 16% described complete signal loss.

Some customers noted that service quality had been declining since the recent holiday weekend, with one subscriber reporting that “the signal is low and everything on the phone is slow to load online” in the days leading up to Monday’s more widespread issues.

The service disruption affected both T-Mobile’s primary network and Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier that operates on T-Mobile’s infrastructure. . But upon checking DownDetector, the reports of an outage seemed to have died down by 7:00 PM EDT, indicating that it could have been fixed.

At this time, T-Mobile has not released an official statement regarding the cause of the outage.

