Inola High School Beats 1,750 Schools to Win T-Mobile’s Stadium Makeover Contest

A small high school in Oklahoma just scored big thanks to T-Mobile’s community outreach program. Inola High School, located in a town of less than 2,000 people, won the wireless carrier’s first-ever “Friday Night 5G Lights” competition, beating out nearly 1,750 schools nationwide.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the victory earned Inola High School a complete stadium transformation that most schools can only dream of. The upgrade includes professional-grade turf identical to what the Seattle Seahawks and Oklahoma State University use, plus new LED field lighting, modern fencing, and a high-tech scoreboard with instant replay capabilities.

The competition wasn’t just about submitting an entry and hoping for the best. Students at Inola High School launched an all-out campaign that included calling every high school in Oklahoma and even taking bus trips to Oklahoma City to drum up votes. The effort was so intense that students started showing up to school at 5 a.m. to work on projects and stayed late into the night.

What’s particularly noteworthy is how the students embraced T-Mobile’s brand throughout the process. Graduating seniors wore magenta-colored tassels at their ceremony, students requested the T-Mobile logo be included in their new turf design, and they even printed their yearbook with a magenta cover. One school coordinator even dyed her hair magenta for most of the year.

Beyond the field improvements, the school also received a complete weight room makeover from Gronk Fitness, replacing outdated equipment with modern facilities. For a school that had been using the same field for over a decade with an aging scoreboard, the transformation represents a massive upgrade.

The competition is now open for its next round, with high schools in towns under 150,000 people eligible to apply. School officials can submit entries at FridayNight5GLights.com through September 12, explaining why their school deserves a similar transformation.

T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights program represents the company’s broader push to support smaller communities, particularly in areas where major infrastructure investments might otherwise be overlooked. For families considering wireless carriers, initiatives like these demonstrate how companies are investing in local communities beyond just network coverage.