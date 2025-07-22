T-Mobile Rolls Out Big Back-to-School Tech Deals for Students and Families

Just in time for the back-to-school rush, T-Mobile is rolling out a fresh batch of deals aimed at helping students and families stay connected—and score some seriously cool tech while they’re at it.

According to T-Mobile, customers can get big-name phones, tablets, watches, and even VR gear either free or heavily discounted when adding new lines or switching to the Un-carrier. Standouts include a free iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy S25 with eligible trade-in and new line on most plans, plus up to $300 in MasterCard gift cards when switching to T-Mobile 5G Home Internet.

The offers don’t stop at phones. Students can pick up a free Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) or Galaxy Watch7 with a new watch line, 50% off the latest iPad (A16), or a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G when adding a new tablet line. Plus, deals like a free Motorola razr+ with trade-in and discounts on Beats Solo 4 headphones and Meta Quest 3S are making this one of T-Mobile’s most tech-packed seasons yet.

Even more value comes baked in with Magenta Status. Simply being a T-Mobile customer unlocks perks like a 5-year price guarantee, free subscriptions to Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix, MLS Season Pass and MLB.TV, as well as travel bonuses like in-flight Wi-Fi and international roaming in over 215 destinations. Weekly freebies via the T Life app and a free DoorDash DashPass membership also sweeten the deal.

T-Mobile’s Easy Upgrade program is in full swing too. Switchers can get their old device paid off (up to $800) without needing to trade in, making the leap to a new 5G phone a whole lot easier.

For those who prefer prepaid, Metro by T-Mobile is offering competitive back-to-school options as well. Deals include a $99 iPhone 14 and free Galaxy A16 5G with port-in and new line, plus discounts on Apple Watch SE and a free Revvl Tab 2 for qualifying existing customers.

T-Mobile is also continuing its commitment to helping students get online with Project 10Million, offering free internet and mobile hotspots to eligible households working to close the digital divide.To see all the latest back-to-school offers, head to T-Mobile’s deals page.