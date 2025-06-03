T-Mobile Tuesdays Turns 9: Celebrating with Big Giveaways and Perks

T-Mobile is marking the 9th anniversary of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program with a special “Thankiversary” celebration, offering customers a week filled with exclusive perks and exciting giveaways.

Starting Tuesday, June 3, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and small business customers can enjoy a variety of deals and enter to win one of nine grand prizes.

According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the celebration includes free treats like a large Slurpee® from 7-Eleven, a Whopper® Jr. with a $1 purchase at Burger King®, buy-one-get-one wings at Wingstop, and BOGO baked goods at Cinnabon.

Customers can also save $0.25 per gallon on Shell gas (up to 20 gallons) and snag $5 movie tickets for upcoming releases through Atom Tickets.

The nine grand prizes up for grabs are:

$90,000 in cash

A dream vacation for four worth up to $100,000

A brand-new all-electric 2025 Honda Prologue SUV

Four Google Pixel 9a devices with a year of T-Mobile service

A $1,000 Amazon.com shopping spree

A year of free Shell gas

A year of Whopper® sandwiches from Burger King®

A year of Wingstop meals

A year of concerts on T-Mobile’s tab

Additionally, starting June 10, customers can enter for a chance to win VIP tickets to the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and beginning June 24, an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 FORMULA 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be up for grabs.

To participate, customers can access T-Mobile Tuesdays through the T-Life or Metro apps. This celebration underscores T-Mobile’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its customers with unique experiences and valuable perks

To know more, you can visit T-Mobile’s announcement here.