T-Mobile’s New FX4100 Router: Next-Level 5G for Small Businesses

T-Mobile has introduced the Inseego Wavemaker FX4100, a new 5G router designed specifically for business customers. This device aims to provide faster, more reliable internet connections, especially in areas where traditional broadband may be lacking.

According to PhoneArena, the FX4100 stands out as the first T-Mobile router to support 5G Standalone (SA) technology. Unlike older systems that rely on 4G infrastructure, 5G SA is built entirely on 5G, offering improved speed and capacity. This makes it particularly useful for businesses that require consistent and high-speed internet access.

One of the notable features of the FX4100 is its built-in screen, which displays signal strength and 5G availability. This allows users to easily monitor their connection and perform speed tests without needing additional tools. Steve Harmon, Inseego’s Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted that this feature simplifies troubleshooting, enabling users to resolve issues more efficiently.

To enhance Wi-Fi coverage, the FX4100 includes a companion Wi-Fi mesh node. Businesses can connect up to three mesh nodes to the router, extending Wi-Fi 7 capabilities across larger areas. This is particularly beneficial for businesses operating in expansive spaces or multiple rooms.

The FX4100 is powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing FWA Gen 3 Platform, which promises better upload speeds and broader coverage. This hardware upgrade is expected to deliver a more stable and faster internet experience for users.

While previous models like the FX3100 received mixed reviews, with some users reporting connectivity issues, the FX4100 aims to address these concerns with its advanced features and improved performance.For businesses seeking a robust and user-friendly 5G internet solution, the Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 presents a compelling option. You can visit this page for more information.

