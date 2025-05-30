T-Mobile Unveils Galaxy S25 Edge with Trade-In and Line Addition Offers

T-Mobile is rolling out the red carpet for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, available starting May 30 in stores and online. This sleek new smartphone combines cutting-edge design with powerful features, and T-Mobile is offering some enticing deals to make the upgrade even more appealing.

Customers can snag the Galaxy S25 Edge for free by trading in an eligible smartphone on the Experience Beyond plan. Alternatively, adding a line on most plans can get you $800 off the device. For those who pre-order today, May 29, there’s an added bonus: double the storage at no extra cost.

The Galaxy S25 Edge stands out with its ultra-thin design, measuring just 5.9mm thick, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display boasting a 1440 x 3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 200MP main camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device also features a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

T-Mobile’s Experience plans enhance the Galaxy S25 Edge experience by offering over $200 per line in monthly added value. Benefits include a premium streaming bundle, generous high-speed data allowances abroad, and satellite connectivity through T-Satellite. Plus, customers can enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year price guarantee.

With its combination of stylish design, robust features, and T-Mobile’s attractive offers, the Galaxy S25 Edge is poised to be a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade their smartphone experience. Visit their website for more information.