T-Mobile’s T Life App Adds Screen Recording Tool, Enabled by Default

T-Mobile has quietly introduced a new feature in its T Life app that allows the company to record users’ screens during app usage. This “screen recording tool” is enabled by default, raising privacy concerns among users.

According to The Mobile Report, the feature was first noticed by users on Reddit and is described within the app as a tool to “improve your experience.” The recording is said to capture activity within the app only, and T-Mobile claims that only the company has access to the footage.

While the feature was initially thought to affect only iPhone 16 users, reports indicate that it is also present on Samsung and Google Pixel devices. This suggests that the feature could be enabled on a wide range of smartphones without users’ knowledge.

T-Mobile has stated that the tool is intended to help troubleshoot issues and does not access personal information. Users who wish to disable the feature can do so by navigating to the “Preferences” section in the app’s settings.

The introduction of this feature has sparked discussions about user privacy and the importance of transparency in app permissions. Users are encouraged to review their app settings to ensure they are comfortable with the permissions granted.

