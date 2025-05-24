Report: Some Devices No Longer Compatible With T-Mobile’s Starlink Beta

T-Mobile’s collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink aims to extend mobile connectivity to areas lacking traditional cell coverage. The ongoing beta program, which allows users to send and receive text messages via satellite, has reportedly undergone changes affecting device compatibility.

According to a report by PhoneArena, some users discovered that their previously eligible devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23, no longer support the Starlink beta service.

This change came to light when a user attempted to use the service and was informed by T-Mobile customer support that the list of compatible devices had been revised as of May 17. While no specific reason was provided, it’s speculated that the adjustment may be to prioritize network resources for first responders during the beta phase.

T-Mobile has since acknowledged the confusion and clarified that the earlier information provided by customer support was inaccurate. The company is investigating the discrepancy and has released an updated list of compatible devices for the Starlink beta. Users are encouraged to verify their device’s eligibility through T-Mobile’s official channels.

The Starlink beta program remains free for participants until July, offering a glimpse into the potential of satellite-based mobile connectivity. As the service evolves, T-Mobile plans to expand compatibility and introduce additional features, including voice calls and data services.

For more details and to check if your device is compatible, visit T-Mobile’s official website.

Source: PhoneArena