Report: T-Mobile Adds Two More Carriers to Keep & Switch Offer

T-Mobile is reportedly broadening its Keep & Switch program, now welcoming customers from Cox and Carolina West Wireless. This move aims to make it easier for users tied to device payment plans with these carriers to transition to T-Mobile without financial strain.

The Keep & Switch program allows individuals to switch their existing phone lines to T-Mobile and receive up to $800 per line on a prepaid Mastercard to cover the remaining balance owed to their previous carrier.

According to The Mobile Report, this offer is applicable for up to eight lines per account. To qualify, customers need to ensure their device is eligible and unlocked, obtain a copy of their final bill, port their number to T-Mobile, and submit the necessary documentation for the rebate.

Initially launched in 2020 for Verizon and AT&T customers, the program has progressively included other carriers such as Spectrum, Claro, Xfinity, Liberty, and UScellular. The recent addition of Cox and Carolina West Wireless indicates T-Mobile’s continued efforts to attract a broader customer base. Cox Communications, a major cable provider operating in 19 states, ventured into mobile services in 2023 using Verizon’s network, offering cellular plans to its home internet subscribers.

Carolina West Wireless, based in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, operates its own towers in select areas and partners with Verizon for broader coverage. As of 2019, Carolina West reportedly had around 90,000 customers, primarily in rural regions. T-Mobile’s enhanced 5G coverage, including in areas like Wilkesboro, makes this expansion timely for customers seeking better service options.

For more details on the Keep & Switch program and to check eligibility, visit T-Mobile’s dedicated Keep & Switch website.

Source: The Mobile Report