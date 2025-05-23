Home Internet Subscribers Get 20% Off T-Mobile Voice Plans
T-Mobile is extending its popular Insider discount to select home internet-only customers, offering a permanent 20% reduction on voice line plans. This move aims to encourage these customers to consider T-Mobile for their mobile services as well.
According to a report by The Mobile Report, the Insider discount, typically reserved for new customers through codes distributed by T-Mobile employees, is now being offered to existing home internet subscribers. The discount applies to the newer Experience More and Experience Beyond plans, but not to the Essentials plan or older grandfathered plans.
Eligible customers can expect to receive notifications via email or text message. The promotion is available for a limited time, so interested individuals should watch for communications from T-Mobile.
This initiative is part of T-Mobile’s broader strategy to integrate its services and provide added value to its customers.
Source: The Mobile Report