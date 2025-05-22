Motorola Razr 2025 Lands at T-Mobile and Metro with Up to $1,000 Off

Motorola’s iconic Razr series is back for 2025, and T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are rolling out the red carpet with exclusive deals, vibrant new colors, and enticing plan perks.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the foldable phone scene, there’s never been a better time to make the switch.

The New Razr Lineup: Stylish, Smart, and Foldable

Motorola’s 2025 Razr family includes three models:

Motorola Razr (2025): A sleek foldable available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, offering a balance of performance and affordability.

A sleek foldable available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, offering a balance of performance and affordability. Motorola Razr+ (2025): Stepping up with enhanced features and available in exclusive colors like Hot Pink and PANTONE Mocha Mousse.

Stepping up with enhanced features and available in exclusive colors like Hot Pink and PANTONE Mocha Mousse. Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): The top-tier model boasting a 50MP triple camera setup, long-lasting battery, and available in PANTONE Scarab and PANTONE Cabaret.

These devices feature ultra-compact, durable designs with distinctive finishes in the latest curated Pantone colors. The 3.6″ external display allows easy access to apps without flipping open the phone, and the integration of Moto AI and Google Gemini offers personalized assistance.

T-Mobile and Metro are offering substantial savings on the new Razr lineup:

T-Mobile:

Up to $1,000 off any 2025 Razr model when trading in an eligible device or adding a line on select plans like Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More, or Experience Beyond.

$600 off the Motorola Razr (2025) when adding a line, or $500 off when trading in an eligible device on most plans.

These offers are applied via 24 monthly bill credits.

Metro by T-Mobile:

Get the Motorola Razr (2025) for just $319.99 plus tax when bringing your number and signing up for Metro Flex Unlimited Plus.

Both T-Mobile and Metro are introducing new plans with a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data.

T-Mobile’s Experience plans offer families savings of 20% monthly compared to similar plans at AT&T and Verizon, along with benefits like streaming bundles, flexible device upgrades, and travel perks. Metro customers can enjoy lower prices, annual device upgrades, and $90+ in monthly perks through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

The 2025 Motorola Razr lineup is available now at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores and online. With exclusive colors, significant savings, and new plan perks, it’s a great time to upgrade to a foldable phone.

For more details, visit T-Mobile’s official announcement for these devices.