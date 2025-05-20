T-Mobile’s Memorial Day Deal: Free iPhone 16 Pro Plus Up to $800 to Pay Off Your Old Phone
T-Mobile is rolling out a compelling offer just in time for Memorial Day.
Starting May 15, 2025, new customers who switch to T-Mobile can receive a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro without the need to trade in an old device. Additionally, T-Mobile will provide up to $800 per line to help pay off any remaining balance on your current phone from another carrier.
What’s the Deal?
- Free iPhone 16 Pro: No trade-in required.
- Up to $800 Credit: T-Mobile will cover up to $800 per line to pay off your existing phone.
- Keep Your Old Phone: You don’t have to give up your current device.
- Experience Beyond Plan: This offer is available with T-Mobile’s new “Experience Beyond” plan, which includes a 5-year price guarantee and over $200/month in added value per line.
T-Mobile’s “Experience Beyond” plan not only offers the latest iPhone but also provides significant savings compared to similar plans from AT&T and Verizon. With a 5-year price lock and added perks, it’s designed to give customers more value for their money.
How to Take Advantage of the Offer
To qualify, you need to switch to T-Mobile and sign up for the “Experience Beyond” plan. The free iPhone 16 Pro is provided through 24 monthly bill credits. The up to $800 credit to pay off your old phone is issued via a virtual prepaid card.
This limited-time offer is an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their device and reduce their monthly phone expenses. With no trade-in required and substantial financial incentives, T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth considering for anyone thinking about making a switch.