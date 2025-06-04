T-Mobile Expands Fiber Internet Service with New Plans and Price Lock
T-Mobile is making a significant move into the fiber internet market, aiming to provide faster and more reliable internet services to households across the U.S.
Starting June 5th, the company is launching new fiber plans with symmetrical speeds—meaning equal upload and download rates—of up to 2 Gbps. These plans come with a five-year price lock and a $5 monthly discount for customers who set up autopay using a debit card or bank account.
This expansion is part of T-Mobile’s broader strategy to compete with established providers like AT&T and Verizon.
According to The Verge, T-Mobile’s new fiber plans include:
- Fiber 500 (500 Mbps): $80/month ($75 with autopay)
- Fiber 1 Gig (1 Gbps): $95/month ($90 with autopay)
- Fiber 2 Gig (2 Gbps): $110/month ($105 with autopay)
Additionally, T-Mobile is offering a special Fiber Founders Club plan at $75/month ($70 with autopay), which includes a 10-year price lock. However, this plan is only available in select areas for a limited time. Customers with T-Mobile phone lines may also qualify for additional discounts.
This expansion follows T-Mobile’s joint venture with fiber internet provider Lumos and its pending acquisition of Metronet, aiming to reach 12 to 15 million households by 2030. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently approved T-Mobile’s Lumos deal, which involved discussions around diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments.
Source: The Verge