T Life App Finally Lets You Switch SIM Cards on Your Own

If you’ve ever swapped phones or SIM cards, you know the pain of calling T‑Mobile support to get it done. That’s changed.
As reported by The Mobile Report, T‑Mobile’s T Life app now lets users handle SIM changes themselves—and even extends support to business accounts—for both iPhone and Android users.
The update restores a feature removed in November 2022, when T‑Mobile disabled DIY SIM swaps to beef up security. Now, they’ve brought it back—with extra safeguards in place to protect your account.
What This Means for You
Self‑Service SIM Selection: Open the T Life app, tap Manage, pick your line, then hit “SIM transfer or activation” to start the process. The app prompts for your device’s IMEI and then asks for either the physical SIM number (ICCID) or the eSIM ID (EID). Pick which type of SIM you’re using, double-check the info, and you’re done.
Zero Support Calls: No more phone calls or waiting on hold—just a few taps in the app to move your number to a new phone or SIM.
Made for Both SIM Types: Whether you’re using a traditional plastic SIM or a digital eSIM, the T Life app figures it out and offers the correct options to you.
Business Accounts Get In-App Access Too
Until now, business users had to log into a separate website to manage their data. With this update, they can finally handle everything—activations, swaps, and more—right inside the T Life app. Small business owners especially should appreciate this much-needed convenience.