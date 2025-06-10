T-Mobile’s Cool Summer Treat: Free BBQ Spatula for Grilling Fans

Summer’s here, and T-Mobile is bringing the heat in more ways than one—by offering a free grill spatula exclusively through its T-Mobile Tuesdays perks. If you’re fired up about BBQ season, here’s a simple rundown of what to expect—and how to snag one.

According to The Mobile Report, the grill spatula will be available starting Tuesday, June 10, and can only be claimed at corporate-owned T-Mobile stores using the T Life app. That means franchise or third-party locations won’t be handing these out, so it’s a good idea to check the app for the nearest eligible store before heading out.

This isn’t T-Mobile’s first rodeo with grilling gear. Back in 2019, they also gave away a spatula—this time with a magenta handle and bottle opener built in—which quickly became one of their most beloved T‑Mobile Tuesdays items. The only giveaway this time? No bottle opener, just a sturdy wooden handle and the classic cutout “T” logo stamped into the metal—perfect for flipping burgers in style.

T-Mobile is generous this week with more than just spatulas: T‑Life app users can also take advantage of a Little Caesars deal, Tastemade+ meal-planning subscription, a Shell gas discount, and even access to Fanatics Fest NYC sports experiences. While the spatula steals the show, these extra freebies still pack a punch for everyday savings.

Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or just love flipping burgers with flair, this spatula makes a fun, functional addition to your grill setup—and it won’t cost a dime. Just remember: early bird gets the spatula, so set a reminder for June 10!

Source: The Mobile Report