Helium Introduces $5 ‘Sprout’ Plan to Give Kids Their First Phone

Helium Mobile has unveiled Sprout, a budget-friendly phone plan designed specifically for children—and it costs only $5 per month. The goal? Offer just enough data and features for peace of mind, without overwhelming kids (or parents) with bells and whistles.

As announced by the T-Mobile MVNO, the Sprout plan comes with 3 GB of data, unlimited talking and texting, and full access to T‑Mobile’s 5G network. That makes it an ideal starter phone solution for kids staying in touch during school days or neighborhood hangouts—without breaking the bank.

Heading up the parental side of things, Helium’s app lets guardians manage usage and monitor activity directly. Parents stay in control—deciding how much data gets used and who can be contacted. While Helium’s adult plans rely on location sharing to power their network, the Sprout plan completely avoids collecting location data, offering added privacy for younger users.

What’s Included in Sprout?

  • 3 GB monthly data: Enough for messaging, light browsing, and a few videos
  • Unlimited texts and calls: So kids can always reach out
  • Nationwide 5G network coverage: Thanks to T‑Mobile’s infrastructure
  • Parental tools: Usage tracking and limits via Helium’s app
  • Privacy-first setup: No location tracking on kids’ lines

Upgrades are built-in—parents can switch to Helium’s Air ($15/month, 10 GB data) or Infinity ($30/month, unlimited data) plans as kids’ usage grows.

Why It Matters

Pocket-friendly phone plans for kids have become increasingly rare in the crowded telecom market. The $5 price makes Sprout one of the most affordable options around. Helium’s pitch is simple: give families a low-cost, transparent way to help kids stay connected, without the tech overload or hidden fees.

As Helium continues its niche path—following its free “Zero Plan” and other low-cost services—it seems committed to offering accessible options for new cellphone users.

Helium’s new Sprout plan is a smart, simple solution for kids’ first phones. It provides just enough data and calls, backed by strong parental controls and major 5G coverage—all while respecting kids’ privacy. And at just $5/month, it could change the game for cost-conscious families. For more information, visit Helium Mobile’s website.

Tags: , ,