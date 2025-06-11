Helium Introduces $5 ‘Sprout’ Plan to Give Kids Their First Phone
Helium Mobile has unveiled Sprout, a budget-friendly phone plan designed specifically for children—and it costs only $5 per month. The goal? Offer just enough data and features for peace of mind, without overwhelming kids (or parents) with bells and whistles.
As announced by the T-Mobile MVNO, the Sprout plan comes with 3 GB of data, unlimited talking and texting, and full access to T‑Mobile’s 5G network. That makes it an ideal starter phone solution for kids staying in touch during school days or neighborhood hangouts—without breaking the bank.
Heading up the parental side of things, Helium’s app lets guardians manage usage and monitor activity directly. Parents stay in control—deciding how much data gets used and who can be contacted. While Helium’s adult plans rely on location sharing to power their network, the Sprout plan completely avoids collecting location data, offering added privacy for younger users.