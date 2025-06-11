Funnier, Cheaper: Podcasters Turn Into Phone-Plan Players

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett—famous for their hit podcast SmartLess—have just rolled out their own phone service, aptly named SmartLess Mobile. The trio is partnering with T‑Mobile to offer a data-conscious, no-nonsense alternative to the usual wireless plans.

According to Fierce Network, SmartLess Mobile will operate as a virtual carrier (MVNO) using T-Mobile’s 5G infrastructure—one of the few that openly names its partner network.

Advertised as “BS‑free,” the service aims to be simple and save users money by focusing on what they actually use: if you mostly rely on Wi‑Fi, why pay for endless unlimited data?

Plans kick off at just $15 a month for 5 GB and cap out around $30, with the promise that your rate stays fixed “for life” without surprise hikes. Plus, you can bring your own unlocked phone and port your number easily through a QR code.

What’s clever is how the podcasters are branding it: they openly mock overpaying and excessive data plans, positioning themselves as the honest underdogs. “If you use less, you should spend less,” says Sean Hayes—and it’s this down-to-earth messaging that could appeal to the millions already tuning into SmartLess each month.

Experts note this launch is part of a larger trend where celebrities dip into telecom—think Ryan Reynolds with Mint Mobile. Research firm Wave7 says using celebrity-backed brands is becoming more common in the wireless space, and a digital-only model, like SmartLess offers, lets them stay lean and competitive.

If you’re someone who lives on Wi‑Fi at home and work and still pays for that “limitless” data you don’t really use, SmartLess Mobile might just cut your bill in half. You can visit their website for more information on their plans.

