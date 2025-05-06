T-Mobile Offers Limited-Time Relief from Device Connection Fee
T-Mobile is temporarily waiving its $35 Device Connection Charge (DCC) for customers activating new lines online. This fee, introduced in 2022, typically applies per line when connecting a new device to T-Mobile’s network.
As spotted by PhoneArena, the current promotion is limited to online activations and does not extend to in-store transactions or device upgrades.
While the duration of this offer hasn’t been specified, it’s a move that could benefit customers adding multiple lines, especially when combined with existing promotions like the iPhone BOGO deal. However, other charges, such as taxes, will still apply.
Source: PhoneArena