Report: T-Mobile to Offer BYOD-Only Free Line for Select Loyal Customers

T-Mobile is bringing back one of its most popular perks – a free line – but only for a select group of loyal customers. Here’s what you need to know about this new offer and how to find out if you’re eligible.

Starting May 8th, T-Mobile will roll out a new free line promotion to some customers. This isn’t the first time the carrier has handed out free lines, but the terms have changed a bit from past offers.

According to internal documents shared by The Mobile Report, this free line is only available to customers who meet a specific set of requirements:

Account Age : Your account must be at least 5 years old.

: Your account must be at least 5 years old. Free Line Limit : You can’t already have more than one free line on your account.

: You can’t already have more than one free line on your account. Discount Restrictions : Customers with Hometown Discount, Insider Discount, or Work Perks Discount are not eligible.

: Customers with Hometown Discount, Insider Discount, or Work Perks Discount are not eligible. Recent Changes: You must not have canceled a voice line within the past 90 days.

One significant change with this offer is that customers with the Insider Discount – a popular perk that provides 20% off voice lines for the life of the account – aren’t eligible this time around. That’s a notable difference, as Insider Discount customers have typically been included in past free line promotions.

Unlike some previous offers, this free line is strictly BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) for the life of the line, meaning you won’t be able to finance a device through T-Mobile on this line at any point. There’s also a $10 Device Connection Charge required to activate the line.

How to Check if You’re Eligible

Starting May 8th, T-Mobile will begin texting eligible customers. If you receive this message, you can add the free line online or through the T-Life app.

However, if you’re eager to know in advance, customer service should be able to check your account for a special memo, labeled as the “Loyalty BYOD May 2025” segment, that indicates your eligibility.

While this offer isn’t as wide-open as some past free line promotions, it’s still a great way for long-time customers to snag some extra value. Just keep in mind the limitations around device financing and the required connection fee.

If you qualify, this is a solid opportunity to add a line at no monthly cost – just make sure you’re clear on the fine print.

Source: The Mobile Report