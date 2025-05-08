T-Mobile Sets New 5G Uplink Speed Record with 550 Mbps Milestone

T-Mobile just set a new uplink speed record, hitting an impressive 550 Mbps using its sub-6 GHz spectrum and cutting-edge 5G Advanced technology. This makes T-Mobile the first in the world to achieve this feat using 3GPP Release 17 UL Tx Switching, a major breakthrough for mobile networks.

Most people focus on download speeds, but the future of technology – like live streaming, real-time gaming, and virtual reality – relies just as much on upload speeds. Faster uploads mean smoother video calls, quicker file sharing, and better overall experiences for creators, gamers, and power users. T-Mobile’s new record shows it’s leading the way in this critical area.

Breaking Down the Record

This record-breaking 550 Mbps speed wasn’t just a lab test – it happened at a real T-Mobile site in Seattle. The company teamed up with Nokia and MediaTek for this test, using 100MHz of TDD spectrum (n41) and 35MHz of FDD spectrum (n25) to hit the impressive speed. They used a flagship MediaTek smartphone test device with an integrated M90 modem, demonstrating that this isn’t just futuristic tech – it’s real and ready.

“Everyone obsesses over download speed, but at T-Mobile we see what’s coming, and uplink is the next big thing,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Whether you’re uploading 4K video, gaming in real time, or using a VR headset, this record shows that T-Mobile is building the network for that future.”

Why Uplink Speed is the Next Big Thing

Improving upload speeds is harder than boosting downloads, making this achievement even more impressive. As demand for high-quality video, AI, and virtual reality keeps growing, fast uplink speeds will be critical for a seamless experience. Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, highlighted this point, saying, “It’s significantly more challenging for carriers to enhance data speeds in the uplink. As demand continues to rise for AI, XR, and video uploads, exceptional uplink performance will become essential.”

Looking Ahead

This isn’t the first time T-Mobile has set a benchmark for uplink speeds. In 2022, it hit 275 Mbps, then broke that record with 345 Mbps in early 2024 using Release 16. Now, with this latest 550 Mbps milestone, T-Mobile is clearly focused on staying ahead as 5G technology evolves.

For those interested in the latest on T-Mobile’s network, more details can be found at T-Mobile.com/Coverage.