T-Mobile’s New iPhone BOGO Deal Offers Up to $730 Off
T-Mobile has rolled out a fresh Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deal for iPhone enthusiasts.
Starting May 1st, customers can snag up to $730 off a second iPhone 15 or 16 series device when they add a new line and port in a number from another carrier.
This offer (first spotted by The Mobile Report) is available to both new and existing customers, with new customers required to add two new lines.
How It Works
- Purchase a New iPhone: Buy any iPhone 15 or 16 series device on a monthly payment plan and pay the applicable sales tax upfront.
- Add a New Line: Existing customers need to add one new voice line and port in a number from another carrier. New customers must add two new voice lines.
- Get a Second iPhone: Purchase a second iPhone 15 or 16 series device on a monthly payment plan and pay the applicable sales tax upfront.
- Receive Bill Credits: Get up to $730 back via 24 monthly bill credits on the lower-priced device.
No trade-in is required for this promotion. While the $730 credit fully covers the base iPhone 15, customers opting for higher-end models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max will still pay a monthly balance.
This deal is available now with no specified end date, so interested customers should act promptly. For more details or to take advantage of this offer, visit this page or use the T-Life app.
Source: The Mobile Report