One UI 7 Arrives on Older Samsung Devices on T-Mobile But There’s a Problem
T-Mobile customers with older Samsung devices are finally receiving the much-anticipated One UI 7 update, based on Android 15.
After a series of delays, the update is now reaching Galaxy S21 and S22 models, with reports suggesting that Galaxy Z Fold 3, Fold 4, Flip 3, and Flip 4 devices are also beginning to receive it.
Carrier-locked phones, like those sold by T-Mobile, typically receive software updates later than their unlocked counterparts due to additional testing and customization by the carrier. However, T-Mobile has been relatively swift in deploying One UI 7, starting the rollout approximately ten days after Samsung resumed its global update schedule.
One UI 7 brings a host of visual enhancements and AI-driven features, marking a significant upgrade for users. However, PhoneArena has reported that users experienced battery drain issues post-update.
While such issues are common with major OS updates and often stabilize within a week or two, users concerned about battery performance may choose to delay the update until more feedback is available.
For those eager to experience the new features, the update is rolling out over-the-air. Users can check for it by navigating to Settings > Software Update on their devices.
Source: PhoneArena