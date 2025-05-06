Celebrate Mother’s Day with T-Mobile’s Floral Discount
T-Mobile is stepping up its game for Mother’s Day, offering customers a sweet deal through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program.
As spotted by PhoneArena, T-Mobile partnered with The Bouqs Co. to give users $25 off select flower arrangements, plus free standard weekday shipping. To take advantage of this offer, customers need to access the T-Life app and be enrolled in a qualifying plan.
This promotion is part of T-Mobile’s broader effort to provide value-added perks to its customers. While other carriers like AT&T and Verizon are also offering Mother’s Day deals, T-Mobile’s collaboration with The Bouqs Co. adds a personal touch that sets it apart.
In addition to the floral discount, T-Mobile is running other promotions for Mother’s Day, including deals on devices like the Google Pixel 9a. These offers are designed to provide customers with affordable options to show appreciation for the mothers in their lives.
If you’d like to learn more information, visit your T-Life app.
Source: PhoneArena