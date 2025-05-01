Report: T-Mobile’s Go5G Plans Are Disappearing Soon

If you’ve been eyeing T-Mobile’s Go5G plans, time is running out. As of May 1, 2025, these plans are reportedly being phased out in favor of the new “Experience” plans, which come with some notable differences.​

As shared on Reddit, one of the biggest changes is that the Experience plans no longer include taxes and fees in the advertised price. This means your monthly bill could be higher than expected, unlike the Go5G plans, which had taxes and fees bundled in.​

While T-Mobile hasn’t officially stopped offering Go5G plans, signing up for one is becoming increasingly difficult. Android Authority also reported that corporate stores have already ceased allowing plan switches, and starting May 1, third-party retailers will no longer receive commissions for activating Go5G plans. This makes it unlikely that store representatives will assist with these activations.

Some users have reported that switching through the T-Mobile app may still be possible, but this method isn’t guaranteed and may not be available for long.​

If you’re considering signing up for a Go5G plan, today may be your last realistic chance. After that, you’ll likely have to choose from the new Experience plans, which may not offer the same value.​

Note: This information is based on reports from T-Mobile representatives and may be subject to change. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, contact T-Mobile directly.​

Source: Android Authority