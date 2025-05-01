T-Mobile’s T-Satellite Beta Testers Get Free Service and Exclusive Perks

T-Mobile is rolling out the red carpet for participants in its upcoming T-Satellite beta program, offering a suite of benefits that go beyond just testing new technology.​

Participants accepted into the T-Satellite beta will receive 90 days of free satellite service. This allows users to send and receive text messages even in areas without traditional cell coverage, thanks to satellites orbiting the Earth.

The service also supports texting to 911 and location sharing via text, with plans to expand to voice calls and app usage in the future.

As detailed by PhoneArena, beta testers will get to enjoy to following on top of the free satellite service:

Access to T-Mobile’s 5G network, including 50GB of high-speed data and unlimited texts.

T-Mobile Tuesdays benefits, offering weekly deals like $5 movie tickets, 25% off concert tickets, and travel discounts.

A $5 monthly discount on satellite service after the beta period, reducing the cost from $15 to $10 per month.



Eligibility and Enrollment

You don’t need to be a current T-Mobile customer to participate in the beta. Interested individuals can check their phone’s compatibility by using the link provided in T-Mobile’s email, which requires your phone’s IMEI number. If your device is compatible, T-Mobile will reach out with further instructions.

It’s worth noting that if you get approved in the beta test, your plan will automatically renew at $10 per month once the test ends. You can still sign up for the beta here.

For those considering switching to T-Mobile, the carrier is offering an additional incentive: a full year of T-Satellite service for free upon switching from your current provider.​

T-Mobile’s T-Satellite beta program not only offers a glimpse into the future of mobile connectivity but also provides participants with tangible benefits and savings. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast eager to test new services or someone looking for better connectivity in remote areas, this beta program presents a unique opportunity.

