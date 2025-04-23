T-Mobile Unveils New Plans with 5-Year Price Lock and Enhanced Perks

​T-Mobile is shaking things up with its latest plan offerings, introducing two new options—Experience More and Experience Beyond—that promise more value and a five-year price guarantee.​

Experience More: Enhanced Features at a Lower Price

Priced at $85 per month with autopay, Experience More offers all the benefits of the previous Go5G Plus plan, plus additional perks. Subscribers get 60GB of high-speed hotspot data and access to T-Mobile’s satellite connectivity through the end of the year. Notably, this plan is $5 cheaper than its predecessor, providing more value for less.

Experience Beyond: Premium Benefits for Power Users

For those seeking top-tier features, Experience Beyond is available at $100 per month with autopay. This plan includes all the advantages of Go5G Next, but with significant enhancements: 250GB of high-speed hotspot data, bundled streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, and T-Mobile’s satellite service. It’s designed for users who demand the most from their mobile experience.

Five-Year Price Guarantee: Stability in an Unstable Market

Both new plans come with a five-year price guarantee, ensuring that the base rates for talk, text, and data won’t increase during this period. However, it’s important to note that taxes and fees are no longer included in the base cost and are not covered under the price guarantee. This means T-Mobile retains the ability to adjust these additional charges, which could affect the overall monthly bill.

Competitive Edge: Savings Compared to Rivals

T-Mobile claims that families switching to these new plans can save 20% every month compared to similar plans from AT&T and Verizon. Additionally, T-Mobile is offering to cover up to $800 per line to help pay off existing phones from other carriers, even if they’re locked, and provide a new smartphone when trading in that device. Families can also take advantage of deals like four flagship smartphones and four new voice lines for just $100 per month on the Essentials plan, amounting to up to $3,200 in value.

Metro by T-Mobile: Affordable Options with Long-Term Value

Metro by T-Mobile is also introducing new plans, including the return of the “$40 PERIOD” plan, offering customers a new phone and plan at 2013 prices. The Metro Flex Unlimited Plus plan provides nearly $1,850 in added value in the first year for a family of four, with free phones and included benefits. Like T-Mobile’s main offerings, these plans come with a five-year price guarantee, ensuring long-term affordability.

Final Thoughts

T-Mobile’s latest plan revamp aims to provide customers with more value, flexibility, and peace of mind. With enhanced features, competitive pricing, and a commitment to price stability, these new offerings position T-Mobile as a compelling choice for both new and existing customers seeking a better mobile experience.

