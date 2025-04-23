Last Chance: T-Mobile’s Buy One, Get One Free Line Offer Concludes Today
T-Mobile’s popular BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deal, which allowed existing customers to add a new line and receive another line free of charge, concluded on April 22, 2025. This promotion was accessible to customers with at least two active voice lines on qualifying plans such as Magenta or Go5G.
Unlike previous promotions that required special invitations, this offer was broadly available to eligible customers. To take advantage of the deal, customers needed to reference the promo code “ID250039” when adding a new line through customer support.
It’s important to note that in-store employees might not have been able to assist with this promotion due to specific operational constraints. While this particular BOGO deal has ended, T-Mobile may introduce similar promotions in the future.