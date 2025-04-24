Metro’s New Plans Offer Free Phones, Amazon Prime, and a 5-Year Price Guarantee
Metro by T-Mobile is shaking up the prepaid wireless scene with a fresh lineup of plans that combine affordability, valuable perks, and a commitment to long-term savings. Starting April 24, customers can choose from four new plans, each designed to offer more value without the hidden fees or surprises.
What’s New:
- Metro Starter: Ideal for those seeking simplicity, this plan offers unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of high-speed data. Families of four can sign up for just $25 per line per month with AutoPay. Plus, each member gets a free 5G phone upon joining.
- Metro Starter Plus: Bringing back the popular “$40 PERIOD” deal, this plan provides unlimited talk, text, and 5G data for $40 per month. New customers who bring their number can also receive a free phone.
- Metro Flex Unlimited: For those wanting more, this plan offers unlimited talk, text, and 5G data for $30 per line per month with AutoPay for a family of four. It includes annual device upgrades, allowing customers to trade in their phones every 1, 2, or 3 years and receive the same deals as new customers.
- Metro Flex Unlimited Plus: At $10 less per month than the previous Metro Flex Plus, this plan adds over $250 in value, including a complimentary Amazon Prime membership, HD video streaming, and the option to connect smartwatches or tablets for just $5/month each.
5-Year Price Guarantee:
In a move to provide financial predictability, Metro is guaranteeing the prices on talk, text, and data for the next five years across all new plans. This offer also extends to current customers on Metro Flex and BYOD plans, ensuring long-term savings and stability.