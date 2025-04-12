T-Mobile’s Rumored Regulatory Fee Hike: Here’s What We Know So Far
According to a report, T-Mobile will once again be increasing prices for some customers, this time through a hike in its “Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee.”
The Mobile Report shared information from a Reddit post that detailed the rumored price hike. Starting April 23, 2025, voice lines will see a $0.50 per line increase, bringing the total fee to $3.99 per month. Data-only lines will experience a $0.20 hike, totaling $1.60 monthly.
This fee, which T-Mobile collects and retains, is intended to help the company recover costs associated with compliance to government mandates and other operational expenses.
However, customers on prepaid plans or the “Essentials” plan, which are subject to changing taxes and fees, will be affected by this increase. Those on “Go5G” plans, where taxes and fees are included, as well as older “taxes and fees included” plans like ONE and Magenta, are exempt from this change.
While the increases may seem minor, they have sparked frustration among customers, with some considering switching carriers. As prices continue to rise, T-Mobile risks eroding customer trust, especially among those who feel blindsided by these additional charges.
Source: The Mobile Report