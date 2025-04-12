T-Mobile’s Latest Deal: Free Pixel 9a and Earbuds for New or Existing Customers

T-Mobile is rolling out a compelling offer for the newly released Google Pixel 9a. Customers can obtain the device for free by either adding a new line or trading in an eligible device.

As noted by The Mobile Report, this promotion extends to most plans, including older ones like Simple Choice, ONE, and Magenta. Additionally, those who order online or through the T Life app will receive a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds A-Series.​

How to Get the Pixel 9a for Free

To qualify for this deal, customers need to either:​

Add a new line to their existing T-Mobile plan, or

Trade in an eligible device.



The list of eligible trade-in devices is extensive. For a full $500 credit, devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and newer, and Google Pixel 6 and newer are accepted. Even older models like the iPhone 6 and Galaxy S6 can fetch a $250 credit.

Free Pixel Buds A-Series

As an added bonus, customers who order the Pixel 9a online or via the T Life app will receive a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series. These wireless earbuds typically retail for $99.99, making this a valuable addition to the offer.

Pixel 9a Highlights

The Google Pixel 9a, priced at $499, features the Tensor G4 processor, a high-quality camera system, and a durable design. It also boasts a bright 6.3-inch pOLED display and promises seven years of software updates, ensuring longevity and performance.

If you would like to learn more about this device, you can visit this page.

Source: The Mobile Report