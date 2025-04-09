Mint Mobile Hosts the World’s “Miniest” Golf Tournament
While the major wireless carriers are busy dropping millions on big-name sponsorships, Mint Mobile is heading in the opposite direction—by going small. Really small.
From April 11 through April 13, Mint is rolling out a miniature golf tournament featuring professional mini-golfers and a few lucky Mint subscribers. It’s called the Mint Mobile Major, and the whole thing will be streamed on Instagram via @twintourgolf.
No expensive tickets. No flashy venues. Just a fun-sized golf showdown that matches Mint’s personality: affordable, offbeat, and creative.
The event blends competition with entertainment and highlights a growing trend—brands doing more with less and still managing to stand out. While the format may be miniature, the goal is clear: to give people something different to watch and enjoy without the usual hype.
So if you’re into golf—or just curious what a mini-golf tournament with a wireless twist looks like—this could be worth a few minutes of your time.