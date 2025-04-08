Here’s How You Can Get Free Cracker Barrel Meals From T-Mobile Tuesdays
T-Mobile is back with another appetizing deal for its customers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. This time, they’re teaming up with Cracker Barrel to offer a complimentary menu item: either the Crispy Tender Dippers or the Barrel Cheeseburger.
To take advantage of this offer, here’s what you need to do:
- Make a Minimum Purchase: Spend at least $10 on other menu items during your visit.
- Join Cracker Barrel Rewards: Enroll in Cracker Barrel’s loyalty program, Cracker Barrel Rewards. You can sign up on their official website.
- Dine-In Only: This promotion is available exclusively for dine-in customers; takeout, delivery, or online orders aren’t eligible.
Both the Crispy Tender Dippers and the Barrel Cheeseburger typically come with sides and a drink, making for a satisfying meal.
To claim this offer, open your T-Life app on Tuesday, April 8th, save the deal, and present it to the staff when you dine in at a Cracker Barrel location. Ensure you’ve met the $10 minimum purchase and are a Cracker Barrel Rewards member to enjoy your free item.
If there’s a Cracker Barrel near you, don’t miss out on this tasty opportunity. Remember, the offer is valid only on April 8th, so plan your visit accordingly.
Source: The Mobile Report