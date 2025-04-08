T-Mobile Rebrands ‘Family Freedom’ to Lure Verizon Customers
T-Mobile has recently revamped its “Carrier Freedom” program, introducing “Family Freedom” to entice customers, particularly those from Verizon, to switch to their network.
This update (first spotted by The Mobile Report) maintains the core benefits of the original program while expanding its reach.
Key Features of Family Freedom:
- Financial Incentives: T-Mobile offers up to $800 per line for up to four lines, totaling a maximum of $3,200, to cover outstanding device payments when switching from another carrier.
- Expanded Eligibility: Previously, Verizon customers primarily utilized T-Mobile’s “Keep and Switch” offer. Now, with Family Freedom, Verizon users can also take advantage of this program.
- Device Promotions: The program can be combined with promotions for new devices. For instance, customers can receive select smartphones, such as the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25, at no additional cost through bill credits over a 24-month period, depending on the chosen plan.
- Plan Compatibility: Family Freedom is available across all T-Mobile rate plans. However, certain device promotions may require subscription to higher-tier plans like Go5G Next.
How to Enroll:
To take advantage of Family Freedom, customers should have a PDF of their most recent bill ready for upload to T-Mobile’s promotions website. This document is used to verify the buyout amounts of traded devices, facilitating the issuance of a prepaid Visa card equivalent to the eligible value.
While AT&T’s “Switch and Save” program offers up to $8,000 for ten lines, T-Mobile’s Family Freedom focuses on households with up to four lines, providing a competitive alternative for smaller families or groups.
Source: The Mobile Report