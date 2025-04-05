T-Mobile Retires CellSpot Devices: Here’s What It Means for You

Back in 2015, T-Mobile introduced the 4G LTE CellSpot—a device that acted like a mini cell tower in your home, using your internet connection to improve indoor cell coverage. This was especially helpful for areas where T-Mobile’s signal was weak or unavailable. The CellSpot connected to your internet via Ethernet and broadcasted a short-range LTE signal for phones to pick up. ​

In mid-2021, T-Mobile changed its policy, requiring new customers to purchase the LTE CellSpot for a one-time fee of $99, instead of offering it for free. ​

Besides the LTE CellSpot, T-Mobile also offered the Personal Wi-Fi CellSpot—a rebranded Asus AC-1900 Wi-Fi Router released in 2014—to enhance Wi-Fi calling and texting at home.

Additionally, there was the CellSpot Signal Booster, a two-piece unit designed to extend T-Mobile’s existing signal from a window unit to another part of the home, ideal for areas with some coverage that struggled indoors.

As of early to mid-February 2025, all three of these devices have been marked as end-of-life by T-Mobile as reported by The Mobile Report. This means they’re no longer available for new customers, and existing users aren’t required to return them upon canceling their service. In fact, T-Mobile has set the non-return fee for these devices to $0, indicating they don’t expect them back.

It’s unclear how long existing CellSpot devices will continue to function, but given that they don’t support newer technologies like 5G, their usefulness may be limited moving forward. Fortunately, T-Mobile’s network has expanded significantly since these devices were first introduced, with improved coverage and newer technologies that better penetrate indoor spaces.

If you’re still relying on a CellSpot device, it might be time to explore other options or contact T-Mobile to discuss alternative solutions to ensure you continue to receive optimal coverage in your home or business.

Source: The Mobile Report