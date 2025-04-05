Lumos Joins T-Mobile Family: What This Means for Fiber Customers
T-Mobile has officially completed its acquisition of Lumos, a fiber internet provider, bringing enhanced connectivity to customers in the Mid-Atlantic region. This move means that current and future Lumos users will transition to T-Mobile Fiber services.
T-Mobile’s Investment in Fiber Expansion
Lumos currently operates a 7,500-mile fiber network, serving approximately 475,000 homes. T-Mobile aims to expand this reach to 3.5 million homes by the end of 2028. To achieve this, the company has invested $950 million into the joint venture, with an additional $500 million planned between 2027 and 2028.
Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products, stated:
“T-Mobile is already the fastest-growing broadband provider in America, and expanding into fiber helps us take the next big step in delivering what customers truly want – faster, more reliable internet that simply works.”
Exclusive ‘Founders Club’ Promotion
In celebration of this acquisition, T-Mobile is offering a special “T-Fiber Founders Club” promotion to select customers. This exclusive offer includes a 2Gbps internet plan for $70 per month with autopay, featuring a 10-year price guarantee and whole-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Without autopay, the price is $75 per month. The price guarantee remains valid as long as customers maintain their current plan without changes or disconnections.
Eligible customers will receive notifications about this offer via email and text messages. To check availability, customers in Lumos service areas can visit the T-Fiber website.
New customers might not see the promotion at checkout but should have it applied retroactively. Existing Lumos customers are advised to monitor their emails for further details.